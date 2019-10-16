BIE gets proactive in combating students’ depression

By | Published: 12:23 am

Hyderabad: Amid increasing reports of suicide among intermediate students, with academic pressure and fear of examination cited as main culprit, the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has come up with an initiative of preparing a curriculum to provide counselling the students round the year.

This curriculum would help students better combat the academic stress and pressure, effectively tackle failure in examinations and prepare for the examinations. It would also train students in meditation for de-stressing and to improve concentration.

The Board has roped in academic experts, psychologists and NGOs to prepare the content which would be circulated to all junior colleges including government, aided private, unaided private and corporate across the State.

This apart, the Commissionerate of Intermediate Education has decided to designate a faculty member in the government junior college as counsellor. These faculty members would be trained by the experts in counselling students. Apart from regular academics, these designated teachers would be counselling the students and help them steer clear of stress and possibilities of depression that usually lead to suicides. Students would be also appraised of various career opportunities available after the intermediate education.

Not just for the government junior colleges, the counselling system and curriculum would also be extended to the private and corporate intermediate colleges. Last year, the Board had directed all private and corporate junior colleges to appoint counsellors but only a few colleges complied with these directions. Now the Board is planning to make counsellors mandatory in all the junior colleges.

This year, nearly 22 students have committed and three others attempted suicide after failing in the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE). Though the declaration of results was marred by complaints of errors, the Board said the suicides were not linked to errors in publication of the IPE results.

However, learning from its past experience, the Board this time has decided to be extra vigilant in dealing with any exam related processes.

“We are preparing a curriculum for counselling not just before examinations but all through the year. This curriculum will help students reduce their academic stress and pressure, and help them better cope with failure in examinations. This curriculum will be applicable for junior colleges including private and corporate ones,” said Syed Omer Jaleel, secretary, BIE.

