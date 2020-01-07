BIE launches grievances redressal system in Telangana

By | Published: 10:41 pm 10:46 pm

Hyderabad: Board of Intermediate Grievances Redressal System (BIGRS), an online platform for students of Intermediate in the State to ventilate their grievances was launched by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar here on Tuesday.

Once the complaint is received, the software will direct the complaint to the concerned officer online. The officer will then have to initiate steps to resolve the complaint and intimate the action taken to the student through the online system. The BIGRS is prepared and maintained by the CGG (Centre for Good Governance).

Higher authorities of both Board of Intermediate Education and Commissioner of Intermediate Education will monitor the disposal of complaints on the dashboard. The Complainant can also track the status of the complaint. Clear time frames have been prescribed for clearing the complaints. All stakeholders i.e. students, parents, general public, college managements and even service matter complainants can also utilise the BIGRS.

The Chief Secretary while launching the system said steps were being taken to streamline the processing of results of SSC and Intermediate, and warned that there would be a zero tolerance policy for errors in the conduct or evaluation of examinations.

“There should not be an iota of doubt in the minds of stakeholders,” he said. He said Intermediate Examinations were very important for the future of students. He said check points had been placed at various levels and the main goal was to sensitise the evaluator.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .