BIE warns students not to pay for marks

By | Published: 11:53 pm

Hyderabad: The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has asked students and parents not to pay any amount to college principals/managements, who cheat on the pretext of good marks in the ensuing practical examinations.

The BIE in a press release on Friday said it had received certain complaints, phone calls and email from students and parents, that some college managements were collecting large amounts from students on the pretext of awarding good marks in the practical examinations.

The Board advised students and parents to contact District Intermediate Education Officer concerned if any college demands amount for marks. They can also register complaint through help desk by calling on 040-246001100.