Big B almost believed ‘blindness is on its way’

By | Published: 2:13 pm

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan has expressed concern over the condition of his vision. The veteran actor is afraid that he might just turn blind.

“The eyes they see blurred images .. the vision reads double and for some days now I reconciled myself to the fact that blindness is on its way, to add to the million other medical problems that invest in me,” expressing his concern, Amitabh Bachchan wrote on his blog.

The actor also went down the memory lane to recall how his mother would cure him if he ever got hurt in the eyes. “But then .. today .. thought of those early years when Ma used to take the edge of the sari, the ‘pallu’ , make a soft round ball with it , blow into it to make it warm and place it on the eye .. and BAM ! problem solved ..So followed that .. hot watered a hand towel and placed it on the eyes,” he wrote.

Big B later revealed that his doctor has assured him that he is not turning blind. It is just enhanced screen-time which is taking a toll on the eye. “spoke to the doc and followed his instruction of putting in prescribed eye drops every hour .. reassured me that I was not going blind – that there was far too much time being spent in front of the computer .. the eyes were tired .. thats all.”

However, Bachchan sounds happy that following his mother’s homely remedy has worked wonder on his eyes! He expressed: “And YES .. that old Mother’s technology worked .. YEEAAHHH .. I can see now!!”