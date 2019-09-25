Big B gets Dadasaheb Phalke Award

By | Published: 11:30 pm

Amitabh Bachchan says he is “deeply grateful” and “humbled” for being feted with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Amitabh took to Twitter and said he is at a loss of words. “There is a paucity of words searching a response… for the generosity of words that pour in… I am but deeply grateful and most humbled. My sincerest gratitude,” he tweeted. The cine icon took to his blog to express his gratitude. “What really resides in the mind shall never ever be known and may it never… gratitude and the express of immense humbleness bear supreme today and love,” he wrote.

Paint with Adobe Fresco on iPad

Adobe has announced the availability of its latest painting and illustration app Fresco for the iPad, on the App Store. The app offers different brushes including the Live Brushes that use Adobe’s AI platform to recreate live brush strokes. The app is free for Creative Cloud subscribers while others can download a free version of Fresco that lacks some brushes. A standalone version of the app is also available for purchase at $9.99 per month, which comes with first six months for free if purchased before December 31, 2019.

Number of unmarried couples triples

A new US Census Bureau report says the number of unmarried partners living together has tripled in the past two decades due to greater social acceptance. The report released this week says the number went from nearly 6 million in 1996 to 19.1 million in 2018. The unmarried partners are older, better educated, more likely to earn higher wages and more racially diverse than in the past. But it’s also viewed as an alternative to marriage for low-income and less educated people. As a group, unmarried partners are still small compared to married partners, who numbered 127 million in 2018.