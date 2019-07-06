Big B lauds Hyderabad Traffic Police initiative

By | Published: 5:14 pm

Hyderabad: Actor Amitabh Bachchan has praised the Hyderabad Traffic Police for its innovative colour-changing LED speed breaker embedded on the road near KBR Park, saying it was a ‘super idea’ that was ‘most effective’.

The Big B’s appreciation came in the form of a tweet on July 4, a couple of days after the HTP installed the new lights, which are embedded on the road on the lines of a speed breaker just before the zebra crossing at the KBR Park signal.

this is a super idea .. most effective 👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/BDQ5K66OBq — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 4, 2019

Bachchan, who enquired about the innovative lights on July 3, asking “Super idea! Where is this in which city?’ (sic), when a Mumbai-based fan first tweeted a video to him, later added his comment to the video, and tweeted on July 4 saying “This is a super idea, most effective” (sic).

The second tweet was quoting a tweet by Namrata Pandit, a member of the Amitabh Bachchan Extended Family (ABEF) Team, which comprises his hardcore fans, whom Senior Bachchan follows back and acknowledges on Twitter.

