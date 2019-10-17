Big B shares unseen pic of Jaya

By | Published: 8:46 pm

On the occasion of Karwa Chauth on Thursday, Amitabh Bachchan shared an unseen photograph of his wife and actor Jaya Bachchan, cropping his own picture from the frame. “the better half .. !! quite obviously the other half is irrelevant .. and therefore unseen,” he captioned the image. In the black-and-white image, Jaya Bachchan is looking beautiful with a small bindi on her forehead and is seen smiling while leaning on Big B’s shoulder.

The star couple got married in 1973. They completed 46 years of marriage in June this year. On his wedding anniversary, Big B penned a heartfelt note on his blog, revealing how he married Jaya in 1973.”I lived on the 7th Road of this society in a rented house. Marriage had been decided among us, nothing to be exaggerated or celebrated with any aplomb…Just the two families and done. Off to London, my first trip ever and hers too,” the cine icon wrote.

Amitabh shared that he along with his friends, including Jaya, wanted to go on a vacation to London to celebrate the success of the film Zanjeer, but his father — late Harivansh Rai Bachchan — told him he could go only after the two got married.