Big Bazaar hosts ‘Kitchen Super Star’

Big Bazaar is celebrating ‘The Great Indian Home Festival’, with mega deals and great offers across various categories. As part of this celebration, the hypermarket chain conducted ‘Kitchen Super Star Live’ cooking competition for homemakers to showcase their culinary skills and get rewarded.

Hosted at the Big Bazaar, Uppal, the contestants had an opportunity to present their food to Chef Sanjay Thumma, popularly known as Vah-Chef and founder of the cooking website, vahrehvah.com.

A total of 200 homemakers took part in the competition, out of which 10 great dishes were selected for the final round. The contestants were asked to present a dish which consisted of biryani and a sweet of their preference. The winners of the competition won exciting gift hampers worth Rs 15,000; Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000. The winners of the contest were Anitha, Afsana and Asra.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkateshwar Kumar, CEO, South, Big Bazaar, said, “We are delighted to conduct the Kitchen Super Star Competition where every home chef was given a chance to put forward a dish of their choice and learn something new. Just like this year, we will continue to have something exciting in store for all the homemakers to look forward too.”