Big Bazaar’s ‘Sabse Saste 5 Din’ from Jan 22

Hyderabad: Big Bazaar, the hypermarket chain is back with its shopping festival ‘Sabse Saste 5 Din’ (SS5D) to be held between January 22 and 26, a press release said. The shopping festival will be held across all the Big Bazaar, Big Bazaar Gen Nxt and Hyper City stores in the country and will offer customers mega deals, combo offers and discounts on food, fashion, home furnishing, luggage, kitchenware and daily essentials this year.

Customers will have access to lowest prices on a wide range of food products, innovative offers on food and grocery items, home kitchen accessories, television sets, trolley bags from all top brands and much more.

“Every household irrespective of the time of the year requires products either for daily use, maintaining the house, fashion needs or other reasons. We have made a conscious effort to make this year’s Sabse Saste 5 Din much bigger the previous years,” said Sadashiv Nayak, CEO, Big Bazaar.

Priority billing and special assistance for persons with disability (PWD), elders, pregnant women and women with infants will be provided. Customers with a shopping list of 10 or less products can skip the queue and use the mobile express counter.

