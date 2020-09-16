Big boost for TS Sports School

“TSSS will get financial assistance of Rs 13.3 crore on phased manner in the next four years. The amount can be utilised for recruiting manpower, coaches, infrastructure and other requirements.”

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Sports School, which has been selected as the Khelo India State Centre of Excellence, is set for a major boost as the Sports Ministry set to realise 95.19 crore for a period of four years.

In this regard, the TSSS, which will be KISCE for rowing, weightlifting and fencing, is set for a facelift. “We spoke to the officials from the Ministry today. They said that the TSSS will get financial assistance of Rs 13.3 crore on phased manner in the next four years. The amount can be utilised for recruiting manpower, coaches, infrastructure and other requirements. As of now, the school has 25 athletes in fencing and a coach while there are 38 students and two coaches in weightlifting. Rowing has 35 students and a coach. So each discipline needs to have a senior coach and an assistant coach. I am not sure whether the coaches will be recruited here or they will only send. We have to wait and see,” said T Harikrishna, Officer on Special Duty, TSSS.

He further said that there is no timeframe as of now on when they will receive the budget. “First they have to consult with the State government and sing an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Then the process will go ahead,” he said.

On being asked whether they have facilities for athletes who will come to TSSS for these three disciplines once the KISCE starts functioning, he said, “Yes. We have rooms here on campus and we can use them to accommodate the athletes coming from different parts of the country.”

