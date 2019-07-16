Big Boss is ‘obscene’, says PIL filed in Telangana High Court

By | Published: 9:04 pm

Hyderabad: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Telangana High Court against the organizers of television reality show Big Boss by filmmaker Ketireddy Jagadeswar Reddy, terming the show ‘obscene’ and ‘having a deleterious effect on society’.

Ten members including the organizers and even host Akkineni Nagarjuna were named as respondents. The petitioner also urged to stop the show and if that was not possible, he requested the court to issue directives so that the show could be aired after 11 pm.

Stating that Big Boss had turned into an ‘obscene’ show having a deleterious effect on the society, he appealed to the court to order the organizers to ensure that the show undergoes censorship like movies before it is telecast.

In a separate move, the organizers filed a quash petition in the court requesting all the cases filed against them in different police stations to be struck down.

