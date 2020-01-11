Big C announces ‘scratch and win’ offer

By | Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: Big C, a mobile retailer, announced ‘scratch and win’ offer as part of which customers get gifts worth Rs12 crore along with Rs 5 crore cash points on the purchase of mobiles in Big C.

Big C founder, Chairman and Managing Director Balu Chowdary said that there was a good response for the offer. He said that customers would win refrigerators, washing machines, LED TVs, laptops, ovens, trolley suitcases, mixer, rice cooker and several other gifts through this offer.

“We launched a mobile app, and it is the first time in the country that a mobile retailer has launched an app of its own. We would deliver mobile phone within 90 minutes if it is booked through our app or website,” he added.

