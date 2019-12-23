Big C plans to set up 25 big showrooms in Hyderabad

By | Business Bureau | Published: 9:35 pm

Hyderabad: Mobile retail chain, which is celebrating its 17th anniversary, has drawn up plans to add about 75 more stores to its existing 226 stores. For these, it will invest about Rs 70 crore and the expansion will complete by March 2021, according to its founder and chief executive officer M Balu Choudhary.

It is planning to set up 25 big showrooms in Hyderabad. The company now has a turnover of about Rs 1,000 crore and it is hoping to close the financial year at Rs 1,200 crore. The same will touch Rs 1,500 the following year, he said. The retail chain will also make a foray into Karnataka shortly, he said.

The company has been running a scratch-and-win campaign from December first week for its customers buying mobiles. It is offering prizes including refrigerators, washing machines, LED TVs, laptops, ovens and others worth Rs 12 crore and about Rs 5 crore cash points for redemption, he said.

The company, which started its journey with a single branch in Vijayawada, has now launched a mobile app. Customers booking mobiles on the app or on its website will get the phones delivered in 90 minutes. It is also offering loyalty points to customers, he said.

