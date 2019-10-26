Big C’s festive offer gets good response in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: With good response from customers for their ‘Dasarawali Double Damaka’ offer announced for Dasara and Diwali, Big C CMD Balu Chowdary took out the second lucky draw on Friday. BIG C offered a lucky draw, which is being taken out every 10 days, and winners are being presented with 30 Maruti Alto 800 cars and 30 Bajaj Platinum bikes, he said.

Along with the lucky draw, customers are also being offered up to 10 per cent HDFC cash back, 20 per cent HDB cash back and 30 per cent cash back on purchase through Paytm, a press release said. Moreover, customers would also get 10 per cent HDFC cash back for purchase of MI mobiles, Chowdary said, adding that the offer started on September 30 and will expire on October 29.

