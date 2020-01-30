Big-eyed girl from Coorg tries her luck

By | Published: 7:59 pm

Varsha Bollamma, big eyed-girl from Coorg, says the Telugu cinema industry is just like her family and she doesn’t know the proper industry vibe yet. Although she is making her Telugu debut with Chusi Chudangane pairing opposite Siva Kandukuri, the actor is already on board of Anand Deverakonda’s upcoming movie and Samantha starrer Jaanu.

As her debut movie Chusi Chudangane is hitting the theatres on Friday, the actor spoke about her character Shruthi, who is a drummer and an aspiring music director. “The story is not a triangle love story, however, it has multiple layers. There is lot more to it,” the actor says. It actually started when producer Raj Kandukuri and director Sesha Sindhu Rao first came to Chennai to take audition tests for for after getting impressed with her role in 96.

“After hearing the script, I came to know that I play a drummer. I was confused on whether I could play the role. Drumming could be very difficult, if you are a novice. A musical band taught me the basics at least. Until then, I had been playing soft-natured characters, but this one is quite different. I was little scared.

But Raj sir was very confident that I could pull off the role,” she adds. Varsha, who studied Microbiology, started her screen debut with Tamil flick Vetrivel, and then went on to do three Malayalam movies. It was just after the Tamil movie 96, she was roped in for the Telugu remake.

Now with Chusi Chudangane, she says, it would be a long road ahead. “I thought Chusi Chudangane has lot of screen space and good weightage for me,” she says. Working with newcomer Siva Kandukuri was good experience, she says. “When any newcomer enters the industry, there is lot of innocence oozing out. And Siva is a very dedicated person; he never took things for granted. And he had been very discipled throughout the project,” she says.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter