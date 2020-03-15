Big fat Indian weddings get a millennial upgrade

By | Published: 12:15 am 9:23 pm

The last decade has witnessed a true transformation of Indian weddings – the reinvention of tradition with a mix of personal expression. From bold pops of colour, innovative mandap ideas, statement sangeet performances, a dizzying array of food and beverages to unique invitation ideas, the ‘big fat Indian wedding’ has received a makeover.

What enabled this was millennials! The last decade saw a new generation taking the marital plunge, and millennials tend to plan weddings that are unique. The Wedding Brigade, a one-stop wedding content, e-commerce, and services platform, lists some millennial wedding trends that have switched things up for good:

Zero waste weddings

Indian weddings come with the glitziest of decorations and the fanciest food which, more often than not, leads to wastage and environmental damage. But fortunately, more and more millennial couples are opting for environmentally conscious alternatives by including more organic cutlery, packing, and party favours.

Couples are exploring partnering with multiple NGOs to distribute leftover food to the needy. Eco-friendly party favours including planting kits, bamboo stationery, and other sustainable and cruelty-free items are increasingly becoming a badge of pride for the millennial wedding.

Hello e-invites

Millennials are the first generation to be introduced to the internet at large. They obviously had to be the generation that favours an e-invite over a physical one. There are still couples that choose the extravagance of physical invites, but the numbers of those invites are reducing to elderly invitees.

There are also some amazing alternatives for those who prefer the physical invite, such as ones made with recycled paper and infused with seeds that make the entire card plantable.

Financial stability before vows

Traditionally, parents used to foot the bill for their children’s weddings. But, millennials prioritise financial independence before getting married, and often contribute monetarily towards their big day. Not just the big day though, financial independence also entails planning for a life post marriage.

Team it up

Gone are the days when the bride and groom couldn’t meet before their shaadi. Now the wedding parties involve both sides. This trend has grown in tandem with destination weddings, where both groom’s and bride’s side of guests move to one location for the duration of the wedding. This results in a beautiful amalgamation and collaboration of two families’ tradition and culture for common haldi, sangeet and mehendi functions instead of separate ones.

Customising is key

A decade ago, all weddings looked the same. Today’s weddings are the opposite. Millennial couples want their big day to be unique. They do this by adding different themes, décor, fashion, and even hashtags that represent their personalities, passions and their love story.

At last, it’s all about treasuring relationships before traditions.

