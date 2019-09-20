Big fillip to textiles, handlooms: KTR

By | Published: 9:16 pm

Hyderabad: The State government’s efforts to promote textile and handloom industries in Telangana have begun yielding results with investments being made in the sector by private industrial groups, IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao informed the Assembly on Friday.

One of the largest investments so far in the mega Kakatiya Textile Park in Warangal is the Rs 1,700 crore plant set up by Welspun Group which is ready to start production. In addition, the Pashupati Group was investing Rs 240 crore in the park while Proctor & Gamble is setting up a technical textiles unit. Also in the pipeline is another factory to be set up in the park is by Ganesha Ecosphere, Rama Rao said.

The textile park has the potential to generate 1,13,000 direct and indirect jobs upon its full implementation. So far, 16 Memoranda of Understanding had been entered into with textile manufacturing companies, Rama Rao said.

The government was making rapid progress in handlooms and textiles as per the ‘Farm to Fashion’ vision of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the Minister said. The concept is to have units that use farm produce and those that produce fashion clothing in one place, he said.

He said the Government, in order to promote and build upon the State’s strong textile base through integrated value chain approach and to attract investors in the textile industry, was offering various incentives, benefits to eligible entrepreneurs through the Telangana-Textile and Apparel Policy.

Responding to a request from TRS MLA Nannapuneni Narender, Rama Rao said the government will explore employment for former workers of the once popular but now defunct Azam Jahi Mills of Warangal.

Warangal has good black soil ideal for growing of cotton and this was one of the reasons why the Chief Minister planned to set up the mega textile park in the district, the Minister added.

