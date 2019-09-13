Two big firms to open their GICs in Hyderabad shortly

By | Published: 12:02 am 11:06 pm

Hyderabad: Adding to the list of companies that are choosing Hyderabad for their operations, two big names will launch their Global In-house Centres (GICs) in the city shortly. One of the them is a Fortune 500 company that operates in the legal domain. The other one is related to stock exchanges.

“You will see two big names launching their GICs here in October and November. This will further strengthen the Brand Hyderabad. Availability of talent and presence of an enabling ecosystem are the key reasons why Hyderabad is being preferred,” said IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan. He declined to make the company names public at this point of time.

On Thursday, property and casualty insurance company player Chubb announced the launch of its business services center here to support its global insurance operations’ information technology, digital and analytics functions.

The city has been doing well in terms of IT exports, which have touched Rs 1.09 lakh crore. Not content with the achievement, Telangana State has been working to attract Global In-house Centres or GICs to increase employment opportunities locally.

GICs are offshore centres with a mandate to do set functions or roles that include research and development, analytics, automation, IT management and development services to the parent enterprises.

GICs also focus on skilling employees to meet demand in AI, cloud computing and data science. These centres tap local talent pool for roles given to them and in the process aid in cost savings for the enterprises. GICs, also referred to as captive centres, have been increasing in number. Hyderabad already boasts presence of some big GICs.

The GIC market is estimated to be about $ 30 billion. Most of the GICs were earlier getting attracted to Bengaluru. But now, Hyderabad has been in the reckoning due its talent pool, availability of infrastructure, presence of ecosystem players. Some of the GICs present in Hyderabad include UBS, Invesco, JP Morgan, Microsoft, Apple, Google and Deloitte among others. Each acts like a talent hub and creates large scale employment. Solutions evolved here will be used in global operations.

The official had earlier suggested real estate consulting player JLL India and other industry stakeholders to promote Hyderabad, which has been successful in attracting big names in IT and ITeS segments, as a GIC destination.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .