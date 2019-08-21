BIG Green Ganesha initiative launched in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:24 am

Hyderabad: Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited in collaboration with BIG FM has launched the 12th edition of BIG Green Ganesha initiative, which involves installation of a huge Ganesha idol made of old newspapers donated by the public.

As part of the Green Ganesha initiative, a vehicle was flagged off on Wednesday to visit various parts of the city till August 30 and collect old newspapers from the public. Special paper collection boxes have been set up at Next Galleria Mall and Happi Mobile Stores so that visitors and customers can also donate old newspapers.

Each individual who gives old newspapers for the cause will get a Ramky Big Green Hero certificate and other gifts and vouchers.

Actor Aadi Saikumar will be the face of this year’s campaign. During the flagging off function, Aadi urged people to consciously adopt idols that were eco-friendly in nature and contribute their bit in protecting the environment.

The newspaper collection drive will be followed by a seven-day mall event where the Ganesh idol made of newspapers will be installed and unveiled on Ganesh Chaturthi day i.e. September 2.

Actors Aadi Saikumar, Nithya Naresh, director Sai Kiran Adivi, M Goutham Reddy, MD and CEO, Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited and Satish Cheeti, CEO, RRRL were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .