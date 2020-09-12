Big hitters will struggle in IPL, says Ramiz Raja

Given the slow nature of the wickets in UAE, the ball won’t come easily on to the bat, making stroke play difficult. “I think the teams who have a good spin department will do well, that is the first thing,” Raja said on the YouTube channel.

Hyderabad: Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja said all the big hitters like Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Chris Lynn will struggle in tough conditions in UAE.

Given the slow nature of the wickets in UAE, the ball won’t come easily on to the bat, making stroke play difficult. “I think the teams who have a good spin department will do well, that is the first thing,” Raja said on the YouTube channel. “The big-hitters will struggle. Like Lynn, Pollard or Pandya brothers, Hardik Pandya probably although he plays spin well. But I feel that the team selection in this IPL will be slightly different. Fast bowling will be difficult, you will see a lot of variations.”

He also opined that staying in a bio bubble for two months will take a toll on the players. “And behind closed doors, what will be the impact, because you will have to almost remain like a prisoner in a bio-secure environment and put up your best performance. So it becomes a difficult task. Because IPL without the buzz of the crowd is incomplete,” Raja said.