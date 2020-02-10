Big honour for HAS president

By | Published: 9:40 pm

MV Ramana Reddy, president of Hyderabad Art Society (HAS) has become the first General Council member of Telangana State at Central Lalit Kala Akademi, New Delhi.

“It was wonderful journey for me and I really feel happy and responsible at the same time, I was part of Telangana agitation struggle, and we use to visit all the districts of the State to conducts camps.The State Art Gallery became active after the platinum celebrations. I am now waiting for the first meeting where I would be sharing my ideas and do something good for our State,” says Ramana Reddy. He also shared that they will try to conduct competitions across the State to encourage artists.

“My main aim is to create a regional center and a Lalit Kala Akademi to our State which would give better platform for young artist to prove their talent,” says Ramana Reddy. HAS felicitated Ramana Reddy for the honour at an event in College of Fine Arts Seminar Hall, JNAFAU, Masab Tank.

