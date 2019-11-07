‘Big industry not shying away from Andhra Pradesh’

By | AP Bureau | Published: 9:20 pm

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy on Thursday clarified that there was no truth in the rumours doing the rounds that big industry was shying away from Andhra Pradesh due to hostile policies of the new Government.

Replying to a question about Adani group and Reliance group dropping their investment plans in the State, he told reporters here that the Adani group had not withdrawn its plans to invest in a data park near Visakhapatnam. “But we have asked the group to come up with a clear investment plan so as to allocate land in a phased manner. We do not believe, as the previous Telugu Desam Government did, in generating unnecessary hype. We are friendly to the industry and want the project to take shape,” he stated, adding that negotiations with the Adani group were in an advanced stage.

The previous TDP Government had allocated 136 acres to the Reliance group without undertaking an exercise in due diligence and many of the lands were caught up in litigation and therefore the Government had written to the group that alternatively lands would be allocated elsewhere for the project in the same area, he revealed.

In reply to another question, Goutham Reddy admitted that incentives promised to the IT units in Visakhapatnam and elsewhere were pending, and the government was saddled with as much as Rs 4,000 crores of arrears left to it by the previous Government.

He said the industrial policy of the previous Government would last up to 2020 and the new industrial policy of YSR Congress Government would be announced in the Budget session next year.

