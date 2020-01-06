Big leap for Warangal IT sector

By | Published: 12:45 am 1:14 am

Hyderabad: In a big leap for development of IT sector in tier-II cities in Telangana State, IT majors Tech Mahindra and Cyient are all set to commence their operations from Warangal city. IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao will inaugurate the new campuses of the two companies at Madikonda IT Park on Monday.

Following the State government’s persistent efforts to promote tier-II cities as IT investment destinations after Hyderabad over the past couple of years, Tech Mahindra and Cyient came forward to establish their units in Warangal.

Cyient has been operating from the IT Park’s incubation centre, providing jobs to around 100 techies. The new branch of the IT company is expected to accommodate up to 1,000 employees. The three-storey building with about 70,000 sq ft was constructed at a cost of Rs 25 crore on a sprawling five acre campus. Two other blocks in the adjoining building provide working space for 200 software engineers. The 100 employees working in the incubation centre currently will be shifted to the new building after inauguration.

Tech Mahindra’s centre will be housed in the IT Park’s incubation centre in addition to the newly constructed IT Towers at Madikonda IT Park. The IT giant came forward to establish its unit following a meeting of Rama Rao with Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, and CP Gurnani, chief executive officer and managing director of Tech Mahindra, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos two years ago. The Tech Mahindra unit is likely to provide employment to nearly 1,000 software engineers.

Expressing happiness over inauguration of the new campuses of Tech Mahindra and Cyient at Warangal, Rama Rao tweeted on Sunday stating that he was excited to inaugurate the Warangal campuses which, he said, was just the beginning for Warangal and other tier-II cities in the State. He thanked Tech Mahindra CEO and MD CP Gurnani and Cyient executive chairman BVR Mohan Reddy for their support and encouragement to tier-II cities.

The State government has been making efforts to promote tier-II cities especially Warangal as the next best destination in Telangana after Hyderabad, to generate employment opportunities for the educated youth without migrating to Hyderabad for jobs. The State government has already sanctioned Rs 25 crore to establish IT Tower at Karimnagar and another IT Park at a cost of Rs 25 crore is also in the pipeline at Nizamabad. Efforts are on to develop two IT parks at Khammam and Mahabubnagar too.

