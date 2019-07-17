Big little game of spoilers

By | Published: 7:34 pm

This week, Twitter is filled with spoilers as two new series have teased potentially explosive details from the storylines. Sacred Games 2 which will stream on Netflix from August 15 revealed a very interesting nugget from the season. On Tuesday, Netflix India tweeted, “Iss baar Trivedi bhi nahi bachega. #SacredGames2 premieres 15 August.” It made fans wonder whether the show is coming to an end.

Curiosities were piqued as fans found another post on Instagram which went something like this, “Everything we knew was a lie!” along with Ganesh Gaitonde’s (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) commentary declaring something big is about to happen in India, more precisely Mumbai. He says that even Trivedi, a character who is supposed to be the mastermind behind every scheme in the show, won’t be spared.

Fans of Big Little Lies were also not spared, as actor Shailene Woodley shared some interesting details about the finale. “In the beginning of the next episode…all of the women go to visit Perry’s grave and his body’s missing,” Woodley said about Alexander Skarsgard’s character Perry Wright.

So there might be two theories, Meryl Streep who plays Perry’s mother Mary Louise, has just gone crazy and dug up her son because she misses him so much or the police exhumed Perry’s body in an attempt to bring charges to some or all of the ladies of Monterey Five based on what the detective (Merrin Dungey) has learned during her investigation and Celeste’s trial.

The recently released trailer for the finale features Celeste (Nicole Kidman) getting ready to put Streep’s character, her mother-in-law in the series, on the stand during the custody battle over Celeste and Perry’s children. The ‘Big Little Lies’ season two finale will air on Sunday.