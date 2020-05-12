Big opportunity for India

Published: 12:15 am 11:33 pm

One of the key fallouts of the Covid-19 crisis is that several big investors across multiple sectors are having a rethink over their presence in China, with some even thinking of exiting the country and looking to relocate elsewhere. India has a major opportunity waiting to be tapped. The dependence on China is something that every manufacturing company is definitely reviewing and revisiting. For instance, Japan and South and Korea have already given enough indications about the possibility of their companies moving away from China. Textiles, electronics, pharmaceuticals and life sciences are among the sectors that could throw up big opportunities. Keeping this trend in view, Telangana Information Technology Minister KT Rama Rao has made the right pitch to attract investments into the State, which has an ideal ecosystem for these industries to flourish. This is the result of a string of pro-active industrial policies undertaken by the State government to attract big players. Post-pandemic, several global companies would be keen to reduce their dependence on China for supply chains and manufacturing and look to diversify their operations. If India can capitalise on this opportunity, the ‘Make in India’ programme can see a big acceleration. Already, countries like Vietnam are offering a compelling alternative to China in terms of electronics manufacturing. It remains to be seen how quickly India’s policymakers can move to address some of the issues that the companies face when they set up operations in India.

The disruption in China has created prospects for India to emerge as an alternative manufacturing destination. The need for the country to build up self-reliance in manufacturing has acquired a new sense of urgency now as the coronavirus has spread to other manufacturing hubs such as South Korea, Singapore and Taiwan. New Delhi needs to work on a wide range of issues such as taxation, regulatory mechanism, financial sector and data privacy to become an attractive destination. Experience shows that a sluggish and risk-averse bureaucracy has created a situation where India moves one step forward and two steps back on the issue of reforms. Emerging economies like Vietnam have been attracting global manufacturers because of fewer regulations, lack of red tape and lower wage bills, although India has a greater reservoir of skilled workers well-versed in information technology. At present, Indian drug makers rely on China for over two-thirds of the supply of bulk drugs. This must change. The Environment Ministry must streamline the processes to facilitate fast-track clearances for manufacturing units for drug raw materials. Being the second-largest producer of bulk drugs in the world, India is better placed to provide an alternative to China in terms of API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) source.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .