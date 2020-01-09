Big plans on the cards for Kothagudem development: Transport Minister

By | Published: 12:09 am

Kothagudem/Khammam: Massive plans are on the cards for the development of the Kothagudem municipality, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said on Wednesday.

The government plans to spend around Rs 200 crore on developing infrastructure and basic amenities in the municipality, the Minister said while addressing the TRS Atmeeya Sammelanam at Kothagudem. He said whichever be the election, TRS will certainly win. He wanted the party ranks to take committed measures to ensure that the party wins in the ensuing municipal elections. The development of Kothagudem would depend on the choice the voter makes in the polls.

Ajay Kumar further said nearly Rs 40,000 crore was spent on the development of erstwhile Khammam in the past five years. This was possible because of the special attention paid to the district by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, he said.

Khammam MP Nama Nageswar Rao, MLA Vanama Venkateswar Rao, former Minister T Nageswar Rao, ex-MP P Srinivas Reddy and others were present at the meeting. Ajay Kumar addressed a similar meeting at Yellandu in Kothagudem district too.

‘Palle Pragathi helps live a healthy life’

Earlier in the day, Ajay Kumar launched development works under Palle Pragathi at many villages in Raghunathapalem mandal of Khammam district. He inaugurated a model gram panchayat building too at Koyachelaka village. The ongoing Palle Pragathi would help villagers live a healthy life, besides ensuring the development of rural areas, he said and expressed satisfaction over the implementation of the programme.

MP Nageswar Rao said after Independence no Chief Minister in the country came up with such a programme, though many leaders stressed the need for rural development. The face of villages was being changed now, he said.

Zilla Parishad CEO Ch Priyanka, trainee Collector Adarsh Surabhi, Khammam Agricultural Market chairman M Venkat Ramana, ZPTC M Priyanka, District Rural Development Agency Project Director B Indumathi and other officials were present.

