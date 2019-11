Big win for Hyderabad in the women’s under-23 T20 trophy league match

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 5:50 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad bowlers ran through Pondicherry batting and registered a comfortable nine-wicket win in the women’s under-23 T20 trophy league match at Siechem Stadium, Pondicherry on Wednesday.

Varsha Mohan Rajak (3/15) was the wrecker in chief while V Trisha bowled an economical spell (2/6 in 4 overs) as Pondicherry finished at a lowly 73/7 in 20 overs. Chasing a modest target, Hyderabad opener Ramya Sadanandam Doli slammed an unbeaten half-century (52 not out) off 39 balls to guide her side home in the 12th over.

Brief scores: Pondicherry 73/7 in 20 overs (Varsha Mohan Rajak 3/15, V Trisha 2/6) lost to Hyderabad 76/1 in 11.2 overs (Ramya Sadanandam Doli 52 not out).

