Bigg Boss 3 grand finale amasses record TRPs

The recently-concluded Bigg Boss Telugu 3 grand finale recorded the highest TRP rating with 18.29. The episode lasted for four hours, showed the drama, the most nail-biting moments during the announcement of the winner — Rahul Sipligunj. Megastar Chiranjeevi’s special appearance also gave a fillip to the episode in the end.

The season 1 that was hosted by Jr NTR had received 14.13 TRP while actor Nani’s Bigg Boss season 2 received 15.05 TRP. Akkineni Nagarjuna has created a record of sorts by turning the attention of the audiences as the show registered a whopping 18.29 TRP ratings for the first time in Telugu television.