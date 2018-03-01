Biggest bio-incubator facility inaugurated at UoH

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: The Bio-incubator Nurturing Entrepreneurship for Scaling Technologies (BioNEST), the bio-incubator facility, was inaugurated at University of Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The BioNEST, established in a built up area of over 2,000 square feet at School of Life Sciences, UoH, will incubate start-ups and entrepreneurs in life sciences, biotechnology, healthcare and allied areas of research.

Former director, Indian Institute of Science, Prof. G Padmanabhan, who inaugurated the facility said: “I have seen five such facilities in the country but this BioNEST facility is the best among them”. He also urged women researchers to don the mantle of entrepreneur and establish start-ups.

Prof. E Premkumar Reddy, Director of Experimental Cancer Therapeutics, Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York, said that the BioNEST will be one of the best in the country. He also gave an overview of the bio-incubator facilities operating in the US.

Prof. Appa Rao Podile, Vice-Chancellor, UoH said the selection procedure will be stringent for the incubatees. “We are confident of having some good start-ups at the facility,” he said.

Prof. P Reddanna, faculty in the Department of Plant Sciences and the Principal Investigator for BioNEST, said the facility can accommodate 30 start-ups and can provide 16 benches for research. More than 350 PhD scholars and faculty members are available in the School of Life Sciences who can help in collaborations and consulting for the start-ups, he added.

The university has already made its entrepreneurship entry through Technology Business Incubator (TBI) funded by Department of Science and Technology, Technology Incubation and Development of Entrepreneurship Programme (TIDE) funded through Department of Electronics and Information Technology.