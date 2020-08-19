Biggest motivation in this Covid time: Satwik

By | Published: 12:06 am 1:02 am

Hyderabad: Indian badminton doubles player Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, who along with his partner Chirag Shetty, were chosen for the Arjuna award, was over the moon after the news and said it was the biggest motivation in the period to keep working hard.

“I am very happy and my parents are still in shock. When I was nominated, I was a bit doubtful whether I would get or not. But now I am very happy since it is my first award, it will be extra special. We have started working but with no tournaments around we are losing motivation. But this award is the biggest motivation now to work harder and achieve greater goals,” he said from Amalapuram in Andhra.

He added that it is a double delight as his partner Chirag too got the award. “I heard it is the first time that badminton doubles players got it together. So it is a double delight for us. I spoke to him as well.” Satwik was a bit disappointed when he was informed the award ceremony might take place virtually. “I am not sure whether they will have a function or not. But if they don’t have it, it will be a big disappointment as I was hoping that my parents would be there to see me receive the award. When I was nominated, I called my mom and told my mom to buy a good saree for the award function as we get to meet Rohit Sharma and others.”

Chirag said the award is the only silver lining in the current times. “The news is the best we can expect in these times. It is the only silver lining. This will give me a lot of confidence and boost to work harder,” he said from Mumbai. Both players added that they will come to Hyderabad to resume training at the SAI-Gopichand National Badminton Academy once they get clarity over the upcoming Thomas and Uber Cup which is scheduled for October.