By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: Thirteen children were rescued from a bangle manufacturing unit in Balapur, late night on Tuesday.

Police sources said that the children rescued were aged between 10 and 12 years and belonged to various places in Bihar. Following a tip-off, the Rachakonda She Team jointly with Balapur police raided the bangle unit and rescued the children.

Traffickers from Bihar too were arrested during the operation.