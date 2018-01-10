Bihar schools shut till Saturday due to cold

By | Published: 5:00 pm

Patna: With intense cold conditions continuing across Bihar, academic activities in all public and private schools have been badly affected.

Patna District Magistrate Kumar Ravi has extended suspension of classes up to standard 8 in all schools till January 13.

Apart from Patna, district authorities in Purnea, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Bhojpur, Darbhanga and Bhagalpur, among others, have also suspended classes till January 13.

A met official said a major part of Bihar was in the grip of cold and the condition will continue till the next 48 hours.

“Most of north-west and north central parts of Bihar are facing a cold spell due to cold winds coming from the snow-laden Himalayan region. There is little chance of respite from cold conditions in the coming two days,” the official said.

This year, Purnea recorded a minimum temperature of 1.2 degrees Celsius on last Monday, Gaya recorded 2.4 degrees last week and Patna recorded 4.7 degrees on Friday. Bhagalpur recorded 3 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Dense fog has disrupted air and rail services with several flights being delayed and long-distance trains running late.