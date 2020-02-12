Bike and mobile stealing gang nabbed in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:11 am

Hyderabad: Three property offenders involved in mobile phone snatching and automobile thefts were caught by the Panjagutta police on Wednesday. The police recovered six motorcycles and 13 mobile phones worth Rs 7 lakh at their instance.

The suspects were identified as S Tripathi (21,) D Naresh (19) and P Venkat (19) of Kukatpally.

According to DCP (West) AR Srinivas, the trio used duplicate keys to open the lock of bikes kept at public places and took them away.

“They moved around on the bikes in the city and snatched away mobile phones of pedestrians. They kept the bikes with them for selling it later,” he said.

The trio were allegedly involved in cases in Sanath Nagar, Mailardevpally, Punjagutta, Kukatpally, S R Nagar and Amberpet.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .