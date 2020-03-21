Bike lifter arrested in Khammam, 11 motorbikes recovered

By | Published: 8:34 pm

Khammam: The police have arrested a photographer who was allegedly stealing motorbikes and recovered 11 stolen bikes from his possession.

Khammam town ACP PV Ganesh informed the press here on Saturday said that the accused Kilari Vinod of Vengannapalem of Julurpad mandal in Kothagudem was taken into custody during vehicle checking at NTR Circle by II-town police and crime party personnel.

During investigation, he revealed his identity and confessed to his crimes and told the police that he had stolen 17 motorbikes in 2016 under II-town police and went to jail. He was accused in a bike theft at Bhavani Hospital area in Khammam.

The police recovered 11 motorbikes worth Rs 2.85 lakh from his possession. The Additional DCP D Muralidhar and the ACP Ganesh appreciated police staff Ameer, Damodar and Srikanth in tracing out the accused. CI T Gopi and SI M Ramesh were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter