Bike lifter arrested, three bikes recovered in Khammam

By | Published: 7:16 pm

Khammam: Chinthakani police arrested one habitual bike lifter and recovered three two-wheelers from his possession on Thursday.

The accused was identified by the police as Parvatha Venkanna of Velidanda village of Garidepalli mandal in Nalgonda district. He was arrested during a vehicle inspection held at Lachagudem in Chinthakani mandal in the district, said Sub-inspector of Police R Uma.

The worth of the motorbikes recovered from the accused was Rs 2.38 lakh. The accused was involved in six two-wheeler thefts and the police were yet to recover three more bikes he had stolen in Chinthakani, Konijerla and Wyra police station limits, the SI said.

Sub-Inspectors Uma, A Kiran Kumar, ASI V Gandhi, head constable Ch Nageswar Rao and others participated in the vehicile checking drive in which the accused was apprehended.

