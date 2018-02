By | Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: The North Zone Task Force nabbed P Sambashiva Rao, 39, a habitual bike thief and seized three bikes from his possession. According to police, Rao, a native of Prakasam district, migrated to Hyderabad in 2015 and lived at Bowenpally.

“He made a bunch of duplicate bike keys using which, he stole Honda Activa vehicles from parking areas and sold them,” police said. Rao was earlier arrested by the Petbasheerabad police in a similar case.