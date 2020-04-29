Bike riders give tough time to Khammam police

By | Published: 10:25 pm 10:41 pm

Khammam: Even as the police officials have been requesting public not to come onto the roads unnecessarily in the wake of the lockdown, many have been found violating the rules.

The police were finding it difficult to persuade people to stay indoors for better implementation of lockdown. On the one hand, people were found riding bikes on the streets without a valid reason and on the other, the bike riders were violating the rule of one person on bike.

In many cases, the bike riders were moving on the roads with pillion riders and even worse triple riding. In an incident that took place at NTR Circle in Khammam on Wednesday the traffic police spotted a man riding with his wife and three kids on a motorbike.

The traffic police and volunteers helping the police have pleaded them not to repeat such acts again for their own safety and for the well being of the society. The photo of police requesting the bike rider with folded hands has gone viral on social media.

Police officials distribute food to lorry drivers

With hotels along the highways were closed down in the wake of lockdown the truck drivers engaged in transporting essential commodities struggling to find a meal in the day. The police who noticed this have come to the rescue of the drivers.

Additional DCP D Muralidhar, ACPs Ramoji Ramesh and Venkat Reddy have distributed food packets to the truck drivers in Khammam in Wednesday. They distributed the food to more than 100 drivers with the help of donors and charity organisations on Khammam by-pass Road. Inspectors of Police Tumma Gopi and Chitta Babu were present.

