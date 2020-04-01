Bike stealing gang busted in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: The Nacharam police arrested a five-member automobile thief gang and seized five motorcycles from them here on Tuesday. The arrested persons were identified as Mohd Mohsin Shareef, Zaki Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Mohd Aamir Khan and Asan Bin Mohammed. Police said the gang members, who were friends, committed theft of bikes parked in parking areas using duplicate keys and were involved in half-a-dozen cases until now.

The arrested were produced before the court for remanding in judicial custody.

