Bike thief arrested in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:41 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Task Force personnel nabbed Mohd Arbaz Khan, a bike thief and recovered three motorcycles from him, on Friday.

Arbaz of Talabkatta in Bhavani Nagar who works as a construction labourer targetted two-wheelers using a duplicate key. He was earlier arrested by the Bhavani Nagar and Kamatipura police for similar offences and jailed, the police said. Arbaz was handed over to the Bhavani Nagar police for further action.

