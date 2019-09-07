Bike thief who rented out stolen bikes held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:26 pm

Hyderabad: A motorbike thief, who rented out the motorcycles that he stole from various places in the city, was nabbed by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (South) on Saturday. Six two-wheelers worth Rs.8 lakh were recovered from the accused.

Acting on a tip off, the Task Force team caught Esa Qureshi, 19, of Pahadishareef.

“After stealing motorcycles like KTM Duke, R15-1 Pulsar and Shine, Qureshi and his friend used to rent them out at the rate of Rs 2,500 a day to youngsters who used them to go for a spin around in the city along with their friends,” Additional DCP (Task Force) S Chaitanya Kumar said.

Qureshi was arrested and jailed in a motorcycle theft case in 2018 by the Pahadishareef police. After coming out of jail, he continued the same offence under the limits of Saidabad, Shahalibanda, Chatrinaka and Kanchanbagh police stations,” police said, adding, the arrested along with the recovered property was handed over to Saidabad police for further action.

