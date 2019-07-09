Bike with 58 pending challans seized in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:23 am 12:25 am

Hyderabad: The Narayanguda traffic police on Tuesday detained a motorcycle as the rider of the bike had to clear 58 challans that were pending against the vehicle.

A Narayanguda traffic police team, during vehicle checking, stopped a TVS Apache motorcycle at Himayatnagar. The vehicle had 58 pending challans, adding up to Rs. 9,675, imposed for various traffic violations.

The vehicle will be released after the driver clears the pending challans and attends court, police said, adding that they were filing charge sheets against persons who had more than 10 challans pending against their vehicles.

