Biker mowed down by truck in Mancherial

By | Published: 8:51 pm

Mancherial: A young photographer was killed on the spot and another person sustained injuries when a lorry hit a motorbike on the outskirts of Bokkalagutta village in Mandamarri mandal and on Mancherial-Bellampalli highway on Monday midnight. The condition of the injured is said to be stable.

Ramakrshnapur Sub-Inspector K Ravi Prasad said that the deceased was identified as Mateti Ramesh (30), a native of Mandamarri town and the injured was his friend Kranthi.

Ramesh received fatal injuries after coming under the wheels of the truck, which was proceeding to Mancherial, resulting in instantaneous death for him at around 1 am. Pillion rider Kranthi suffered injuries in the accident. The both were coming to Mancherial at the time of the incident. Body of the photographer was dragged by the truck up to a kilometre.

Based on a complaint from Srinivas, sibling of Ramesh, a case was registered against the driver of the truck under Sections 304 A (Causing death by negligence) and 337 ( Causing injuries) of Indian Penal Code. Investigation is under way.

