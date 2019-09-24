Biking her way through heritage sites

By | Published: 10:51 pm

After her trip traversing Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, Vietnam and Cambodia, avid biker Jai Bharathi encompassed her experiences in a book called Road to Mekong. Written in English and Telugu, the book features her experience riding for 56 days covering a distance of 17,000 kms.

Ahead of her expansive trip to the US, Bharathi released the book at famous Ace Café in London which holds a unique spot in biking culture. “The café is like a biker’s paradise. It was a great opportunity to launch it there as this is the first time a book on women in the motorcycle field has been written from India.

I feel really proud that the book will be seen by world travellers and bikers who pass by this café,” adds Bharathi whose book was supported by Telangana Tourism. Talking to Hyderabad Today, Bharathi took out time in between driving through the roads of the US, and shares that her US trip has opened up a whole new world of opportunities and allowed her to reach out to people from the Indian community there.

After picking up their Royal Enfield Interceptors 650 CC at Dallas, Texas in the US, Bharathi and her friend kick-started their journey across the country on September 15.“Our goal is to cover at least 19 UNESCO sites out of the total 23, as those are approachable by road.

So far, we have visited the Poverty Point, Everglades National Park and Mammoth Cave National Park which were amazing experiences. Now we will be driving through Kentucky,” says Bharathi whose friend Deepak Kamath is capturing her journey through photos and videos which are being posted to her MoWo foundation’s Facebook page frequently.

Helping her with accommodation and other logistic aspects is Telugu Association of North America (TANA) which is one of the oldest associations out there. “They are also conducting meetups for us so I can spread awareness about women in mobility.

The people here also know the value of safe riding. The book has led many asking me on how to support my foundation,” says Bharathi who has covered more than 3,000 miles in her journey. Her next stop after Kentucky: the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

