Bill collector caught while taking bribe in Hyderabad

Published: 11:44 pm

Hyderabad: Puli Kumara Swamy, a bill collector working on outsourcing basis at the ward office at Ismailkhanguda in Pocharam municipality, was caught red-handed in his office by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday when he allegedly accepted a bribe of Rs 10,000 from Ch Balaraju, a resident of Ismailkhanguda.

Swamy demanded the bribe to process and hand over the No-Objection Certificate (NOC) for registration of Balaraju’s sister-in-law’s house in Gramakantam land in his name. The ACB officials recovered the bribe amount from the possession of Swamy and the chemical test proved positive.

