BILT asked to pay one-month salaries to workers

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari on Wednesday directed the CEO of the Ballarpur Industries Limited (BILT), Neehar Rajana Aggarwal, to pay one-month salaries to the workers of the BILT, Kamalapuram unit, by January 12. He also directed the CEO to take a call on the future of the factory by February.

Speaking at the meeting, Kadiam and other Ministers suggested the management to consider the revival of the factory by converting it into a pulp production unit as the price for the pulp has gone up in the recent times. “You (company) have to clear the pending salaries, if you want to shut down the factory,” he said.

Responding to this, CEO Neehar said that the company would take a call on the revival proposal at the board meeting scheduled on February 14. The Ministers have made it clear that the State government would take its own decision about the factory, if the management failed to take a decision. The Ministers, however, have asked the CEO to try and convince the management to revive the factory, rather than shutting it down.

Commissioner of Labour, Ahmed Nadeem, Joint Commissioner Baghya Naik, BILT deputy general manager Y Keshava Reddy, BILT JAC representatives attended the meeting.

BILTclosed down its factory at Kamalapuram in 2014 citing losses. The closure has thrown the lives of 1,750 employees directly dependent on it and another 6,000 labour indirectly employed onto the roads.

Since the closure, they have been meeting the minister and officials for the revival of the revival of the factory or the clearance of the pending salaries/wages.

The Deputy Chief Minister, Home and Labour minister N Narasimha Reddy, Tribal welfare minister A Candulal and MP Sitaram Naik have held discussions with the BILT CEO in Hyderabad on Wednesday.