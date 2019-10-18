BILT told to meet new deadline

By | Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: The State government has asked Ballarpur Industries Limited (BILT) to speed up renovation work at its Kamalapuram pulp plant in Jayashankar Bhupalpalli district.

Expressing displeasure at the delay in reopening of the plant though the government provided several incentives to the company, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday told BILT representatives that the revised deadline the company had set for itself, August of next year, must be adhered to.

The Minister also instructed Principal Secretary of Industries Department to take an undertaking from BILT to this effect. Rama Rao said that BILT had already missed its earlier deadlines for reopening of the plant and if the new deadline is not met, then the government may have to cancel incentives provided to BILT and hand over the project to another company.

The government was determined to reopen the plant and provide employment through it, he said, adding that BILT should begin working on the machinery at the plant and provide work to the company employees.

The company officials, including BILT chief operating officer Nehar Agarwal and chief general manager Hariharan who met with the Minister, explained that there were some delays due to unforeseen circumstances. BILT will meet the revised deadline, Agarwal assured the Minister.

The BILT officials, with whom Rama Rao reviewed the agreement with respect to payment of past wages to its employees, also agreed to provide Rs 10,000 as advance before Deepavali festival to the employees who have been without work for the past few years. Rama Rao was informed that consultants appointed by BILT have prepared a report that was submitted to banks for funds for further investments to revive the plant. They said so far, work on IT networking at the plant have begun and the rest of the work will be completed by August next year so the plant will be ready for operation.

