Binford Robotics deploys drones to disinfect Warangal city

By | Published: 9:11 pm

Warangal Urban: Binford Robotics is working with various district administrations and municipalities across the State to deploy drones for scientific interventions. As a first in Telangana, Binford in collaboration with PilotBird, has deployed two surveillance as well as disinfectant spray drones to identify hotspots and spray Sodium Hypochlorite in a controlled and scientific manner in Warangal city.

Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao launched the drone operations at Shantinagar Junction in the 14th Division in the city on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said that they had identified 15 localities as the ‘no movement zones’ in the city. “We will use the drones as well as fire tenders to spray the Sodium Hypochlorite in these areas to kill the virus,” he added.

“Drones can complete spraying disinfectant 50 times faster than conventional methods. Drones can be equipped with high resolution surveillance cameras for crowd monitoring and surveillance, thermal imaging cameras to identify virus hotspots and sky speakers for public announcements. All of these features with minimal human involvement,” said Musheer Akbar, the Operational Head at PilotBird Technologies Binford Robotics which is an advanced robotics company with the single point agenda of solving problems in industries with legacy processes by building ubiquitous, autonomous robots.

Binford robotics has built India’s largest octacopter drone measuring at 10 feet in diameter. Binford robotics was founded by Sidhanth Jain, with core principle being about building ubiquitous robots at an industrial scale. Sidhanth has been building robots since the 7th grade and come with vast industry experience and hands on knowledge. He is the product architect for Binford Robotics and it’s CEO. Binford Robotics has produced a versatile 8-axis, multirotor rotorcraft.

It has the capability of lifting a payload over 30 kgs with an average flight time of 15 mins. The drone, developed with a focus on agriculture is now being used for sanitising the city in these trying times. The platform is built to provide an efficient, cheap and precise spraying solution. The drone covers spraying of an acre of land in 8 mins of flight time. The drone has been developed after two years of extensive research.

