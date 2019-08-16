Binge on Marvel heroes with these new titles

By | Published: 7:57 pm

You have read about them in comics — that was the original genre. They then transformed to the stage, to the small screen, then to the big screen and soon the streaming platform. Now, read about your favourite Marvel Superhero in book format with the seven titles that have been released making waves worldwide and also in India, where they recently debuted.

What prompted the release of these books considering that some of the original comics date back to the mid-1960s and that all of the originals, barring Thanos, have been turned into hugely successful movies?

“As with the novels, Marvel themselves published previously, the Titan releases are specifically based on the comic book incarnations of the characters. In some cases, such as Captain Marvel: Liberation Run, the authors have produced entirely new stories set within the comic book canon.

In others, as with X-Men: The Dark Phoenix Saga, they’ve adapted seminal storylines,” said Stephen W Saffel, senior acquisitions editor at Titan Books, the London-based publisher. Among the titles released are Avengers — Everybody Wants To Rule The World, Ant-Man – Natural Enemy, Black Panther and Thanos — Death Sentence.

Detailing the process of the transformation from the comics to the TV shows to the movies to the book format, Stephen said, Titan was not involved in the development of the television and film storylines “though certainly we follow them and enjoy them tremendously. Our focus is entirely on adapting the comic book concepts”.

What has been the response to these books since they were released in the West in 2018?

“The books have been very well-reviewed, and the readers have been enthusiastic. In many cases, the novel has been a reader’s first introduction to the characters or comic book storylines, while in other instances the readers have enjoyed the new approach to familiar storylines,’ Saffel said. Elaborating on their release in India, he said, “As a publisher Titan exists to entertain as many readers as possible — an important measure of our success is the number of people who enjoy what we produce,” he said.

‘Marvel Comics’ opened the doors to the Marvel Universe on August 31, 1939. It marks its 80th anniversary this year.