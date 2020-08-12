Binod, the strangest trend of 2020

By | Published: 5:44 pm

If you are active on social media, then you must have come across ‘Binod’. The one who is in everyone’s comment section and meme pages.

The popularity of Binod was such that PayTm changed its Twitter username to Binod. But when did Binod become so famous? Is he an artist or another TikToker? The answer will leave you puzzled.

It all started when the content creators Abhyudaya and Gautami decided to make a YouTube video on their channel Slayy Point. The video titled “Why Indian Comments Section is Garbage (BINOD),” examined the comment sections of YouTube videos and talked about the weirdest comments they came across. One of the users, Binod Tharu, had simply commented his first name Binod under one of their videos.

Soon after the video was released on July 15, people started commenting ‘Binod’ in comment sections everywhere.

A user tweeted, “Can you change your name to Binod? Be a sport. C’mmon.” Surprisingly, the Twitter handle of PayTm replied and changed its name to Binod.

Mumbai, Nagpur and Jaipur Police also took to Twitter to take a dig at the newest trend. Swiggy, Airtel, Disney Hotstar, Tinder, Amazon Prime also joined the game and people couldn’t help their laughter at the hilarious posts.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .