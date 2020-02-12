BioAsia 2020 to be conferred on Dr Carl H June, Dr Vas Narasimhan

By | Business Bureau | Published: 5:27 pm

Hyderabad: BioAsia, Asia’s largest annual global biotechnology and life sciences forum organised by the Government of Telangana, has announced that the Genome Valley Excellence Award will be bestowed upon Dr Carl H June and Dr Vas Narasimhan for their contributions to life sciences.

The award has been conferred on Dr Carl H June, CAR-T Cell Therapy Pioneer, Richard W Vague Professor in Immunotherapy, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, USA for his pioneering work in the field of immunotherapy; breakthrough research in developing CAR-T therapy for treatment of Cancer and development and commercialisation of world’s first FDA-approved gene therapy and Dr Vas (Vasant) Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis for inspiring the world with his vision to reimagine the pharmaceutical business including embracing digital technology and transforming healthcare; his extensive work on a range of public health issues particularly in developing countries and work in development of over 20 novel medicines, including advances cell and gene therapies as well as vaccines.

The award will be presented to them during the 17th edition of BioAsia, which will be held between February 17 to 19, 2020 at HICC, Hyderabad.

Genome Valley Excellence Award was constituted in 2004 to recognise and honour eminent individuals and organisations for their exceptional contribution to the life sciences research and public health. The Government of Telangana presents this special award to eminent leaders every year after a careful examination and technical consideration by the reputed jury committee appointed by it.

Speaking on 2020 Genome Valley Excellence Award, Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary, Department of Industries & Commerce, Government of Telangana, said, “We are pleased to announce the prestigious Genome Valley Excellence Award 2020 to Dr. Carl H June and Dr. Vas Narasimhan for their remarkable contributions to the life sciences sector which would further revolutionize the whole public health across the globe. BioAsia, attracts lot of the best minds of the life sciences industry across the world and is an excellent platform for industry, academia, scientific community and startups to interact, network and build relationships towards the core objectives of their respective fields. The Government of Telangana has always been supportive of innovations in Life Sciences and is committed to helping the industry to grow by providing it the world-class infrastructure while ensuring time-bound approvals to improve the ease of doing business in the State.”

Elaborating the significance of Genome Valley Excellence Award, Shakthi Nagappan, CEO, BioAsia & Director (Life Sciences and Pharma), Government of Telangana, said, “We have been conferring the prominent scientists, industry leaders and organisations who are inspiring the leaders to join the mission of improving human life and made significant contributions to the Life Sciences sector across the globe.”

